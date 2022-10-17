Here are 13 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 4:

1. Ronald Kleinman, MD, physician-in-chief at Boston-based Mass General for Children, received the American Academy of Pediatrics Murray Davidson Award for his contributions to pediatric gastroenterological care.

2. Single-use endoscopy developer Ambu opened a 323,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to ramp up supply production.

3. Gastroenterology-focused software company Iterative Scopes is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.

4. UroViu, a single-use endoscopy platform developer, signed a contract with Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, a veteran-owned medical technology company that partners with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency's Medical Equipment electronic catalog.

5. The American Gastroenterological Association released a statement regarding a controversial study in The New England Journal of Medicine regarding risk reduction from colonoscopies, saying its conclusions are not necessarily applicable to colorectal cancer screening in the U.S.

6. Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana medical building in New Albany, the largest gastroenterology health center in the region.

7. More than half of gastroenterologists under 40 have student debt, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

8. Biotechnology company Abivax enrolled its first patient in a phase 3 trial of obefazimod, a treatment for severe ulcerative colitis.

9. Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent.

10. Medtronic will install 115 Medtronic GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.

11. Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

12. Endoscopy video technology company Virgo and artificial intelligence gastroenterology solutions company Satisfai Health added research and clinical trial provider Alimentiv to their ongoing partnership.

13. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.