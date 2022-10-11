More than half of young gastroenterologists have student debt

More than half of gastroenterologists under 40 have student debt, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics.

Three things to know:

1. Fifty-three percent of young gastroenterologists carry student debt. Specialties with the highest number of young physicians in debt are ENT (67 percent), general surgery (67 percent), family medicine (62 percent) and critical care (62 percent).

2. Young specialists earned an average salary of $324,00.

3. Young physicians overall earned an average salary of $293,000 in 2021. This is up from $272,000 in 2020.