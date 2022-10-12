Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana building

Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired the Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana medical building in New Albany, the largest gastroenterology health center in the region, the News and Tribune reported Oct. 11.

Flagship, which specializes in outpatient healthcare real estate across the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic regions, will provide property management and asset management services to the practice.

Flagship manages more than 220 properties with more than 530 tenants.

"We are excited to be partnering with the physicians at Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in this acquisition as well as providing them with asset and property management services to support their mission of providing the highest quality care to its patients," Gerald Quattlebaum, executive vice president for acquisitions at Flagship, told News and Tribune.