Virgo, Satisfai Health expand partnership, add Alimentiv

Endoscopy video technology company Virgo and artificial intelligence gastroenterology solutions company Satisfai health have added research and clinical trial provider Alimentiv to their ongoing partnership.

Alimentiv will help the gastroenterology companies recruit and capture data for clinical trials on inflammatory bowel disease and gastroenterology conditions.

Alimentiv will have exclusive access to Satisfai's SmartScore central reading tool and Virgo's high-definition video fleet.

"This synergy of Satisfai and Virgo with Alimentiv is a positive development for patients with IBD and the drug development space. Clinical trials have many pain points, and this strategic partnership will enable advances in improving the efficiency of clinical trials and make some significant changes to how trials are run," Jeff Smith, CEO of Alimentiv, said in an Oct. 5 press release. "We are delighted to enter this arrangement to bring the next generation of imaging technology to clinical trials in gastroenterology."