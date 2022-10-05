Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC 

Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4.

Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to the filing. Dr. Khodadadian purchased the building for $10.6 million in November 2020, and Mount Sinai allegedly had no interest in renewing its deal.

The lease allegedly expired in March 2021 and Mount Sinai refused to get out, leaving Dr. Khodadadian with a more than $75,000 monthly bill, according to the report.

Dr. Khodadadian also allegedly has approvals from the city to turn the building into an ASC, but Mount Sinai's refusal to leave has delayed the work. However, the Observer found that New York City Department of Buildings records show only one construction permit for the site approved October 2020.

Neither Dr. Khodadadian nor Mount Sinai immediately responded to the Observer's requests to comment, according to the report.