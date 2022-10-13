Endoscopy device company inks deal to sell products to 1,200+ VA facilities

UroViu, a single-use endoscopy platform developer, has signed a contract with Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, a veteran-owned medical technology company that partners with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency's Medical Equipment electronic catalog.

Through the partnership, UroViu will be able to provide endoscopy equipment to U.S. government facilities, including more than 1,200 Defense Department and Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

"Fidelis' [service-disabled veteran-owned small business] status provides UroViu with preferential access to secure VHA and DOD contracts," Joel Kohn, president of Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, said in an Oct. 13 press release. "More importantly, we help streamline the procurement process, thus accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge technologies such as UroViu's single-use endoscopes that our Veterans deserve."