Dr. Ronald Kleinman honored for 40+ years of service to Mass General

Ronald Kleinman, MD, physician-in-chief at Boston-based Mass General for Children, has received the American Academy of Pediatrics Murray Davidson Award for his contributions to pediatric gastroenterological care.

Dr. Kleinman has worked at MassGeneral since 1977, when he joined as a clinical research fellow in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. Kleinman has also served on several boards, and drives public policy changes and research on pediatric nutrition.

"Dr. Kleinman has been widely recognized as a 'founding figure' in the field of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, and there is no one who has done more with greater humility. Dr. Kleinman's contributions have been extraordinary over a prolonged period of time," Mitch Cohen, MD, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics section on gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, said in an Oct. 13 press release.