Maryland endoscopy provider opens 323,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mexico

Columbia, Md.-based single-use endoscopy developer Ambu has opened a 323,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to ramp up supply production.

Ambu hopes that having more plants in North America will allow them to be closer to the U.S. sales market, according to an Oct. 13 press release.

The company anticipates the plant will create 2,000 to 3,000 jobs in the region.

"Demand for single-use endoscopes continues to grow in the U.S., and with the Mexico plant, we will be able to maintain a strengthened supply of medical devices, which will ultimately benefit our customers and their patients – for years to come," Ambu President Steven Block said in the release.