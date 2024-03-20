What's new in cardiology?

Here are seven updates regarding cardiology that healthcare leaders should know:

Expanded partnerships and services

Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center and New York City-based NYU Langone Health are expanding their partnership to care for patients with adult congenital heart diseases.

Remote diagnostic services provider CompuMed is expanding its echo and ECG cardiac services to rural and regional hospitals.

Firsts

The FDA approved Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's version of semaglutide approved for weight loss, to be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight. This makes it the first weight loss drug to be approved for the treatment of heart conditions.

Surgical robot company Stereotaxis completed the first treatment of patients with its newly launched Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

Leadership moves

St. Louis-based Mercy named Michael Englehart president of cardiovascular services across the health system.

Cardiology management organization Cardiovascular Logistics, a joint venture between Lee Equity Partners and Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South, added four healthcare leaders to its team.

Private equity backing