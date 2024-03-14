Atlantic Health, NYU expand partnership for heart care

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center and New York City-based NYU Langone Health are expanding their partnership to care for patients with adult congenital heart diseases.

In July 2021, the systems announced an organ transplantation partnership that coordinates transplant care at Morristown Medical Center for heart patients and Overlook Medical Center for liver patients, according to a March 11 press release.

Congenital heart disease affects nearly 1%, or about 40,000 births per year in the U.S.,, according to the CDC.

Through the partnership, patients in New Jersey will be able to receive care from NYU heart specialists while staying close to home.