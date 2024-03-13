Heart diagnostic provider expanding to rural, regional facilities

Remote diagnostic services provider CompuMed is expanding its Echo and ECG cardiac services to rural and regional hospitals.

The expansion comes following demand from healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their cardiology care with rapid, accurate and HIPAA-compliant diagnostics, according to a March 12 press release.

CompuMed delivers Echo and ECG study interpretations directly to a hospital's EMR system. Turnaround times are as fast as 30 minutes for stat and guaranteed within 24 hours for standard requests.

This will allow some relief for often understaffed rural facilities, helping hospitals retain more revenue, reduce the need for patient transfers, allow physicians to spend more time with their patients while improving workforce elasticity, and provide their communities with significantly improved healthcare.