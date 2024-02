Surgical robot company Stereotaxis completed the first treatment of patients with its newly launched Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

The Genesis RMN's advanced robotic technology will help support the launch of Intermountain's new robotic heart care program, according to a Feb. 22 news release from Stereotaxis.

Intermountain is the first hospital in Utah to offer the Genesis RMN system to patients, according to the release.