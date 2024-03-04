Physician-owned cardiology management group grows leadership team

Cardiology management organization Cardiovascular Logistics, a joint venture between Lee Equity Partners and Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South, added four healthcare leaders to its team.

Cardiovascular Logistics was founded in February 2023 and is physician owned and led, according to a March 4 news release.

The group added Kerry Domangue Jr. as its vice president of accounting and financial reporting, Pamela Pratt as vice president of practice management, Jude Hebert, BSN, RN, as vice president of clinical programs and Alia Chiles as vice president of practice integration.

Mr. Domangue, Ms. Pratt and Mr. Hebert all joined CVL from the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

Mr. Domangue will oversee CVL's accounting operations. He most recently served as the executive vice president of accounting and financial reporting at CIS, which grew to 21 practices during his 27-year tenure with the company.

Ms. Pratt will lead the implementation of best practices throughout the practices and ensure optimal setup for success, the release said. Previously, she spent 29 years at CIS in managing cardiology practices, where she specialized in strategic planning and operations.

Mr. Hebert will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering clinical excellence and efficiency across the company's platform and its affiliates. Previously, he was at CIS for more than two decades, most recently serving as the executive vice president of nursing services for seven years.

Ms. Chiles is tasked with implementing consistent company practices and systems to ensure the seamless transition of new partner practices into the Cardiovascular Logistics platform. She has nearly a decade of expertise in healthcare operations, integrations and business strategy. She was most recently senior manager of business transformation for LifeStance Health, the release said.

Cardiovascular Logistics is affiliated with more than 280 providers and 44 clinics nationwide.