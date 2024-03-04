Mercy taps president of cardiovascular services

St. Louis, Mo.-based Mercy named Michael Englehart president of cardiovascular services across the health system.

Mr. Englehart has nearly three decades of experience as a business and strategic healthcare leader focused on value-based payment models and patient outcomes, according to a March 4 news release from Mercy. Before joining Mercy, he served as CEO at a national cardiovascular practice in the private equity sector.

Mr. Englehart also held leadership roles at several health systems including Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.