Meet new ACC President Dr. Athena Poppas

Athena Poppas, MD, began her term as the new president of the American College of Cardiology March 30.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Poppas has served ACC for more than 20 years. She is a past president of ACC's Rhode Island Chapter and served on the ACC board of governors.

2. She notably served as the Annual Scientific Session chair for ACC.15, the organization's annual conference.

3. Dr. Poppas has also been on the college's board of trustees since 2010, most recently serving as vice president.

4. Dr. Poppas is a professor at Providence, R.I.-based Brown University and the chief of cardiology at The Rhode Island Cardiovascular Institute from Lifespan, at the Newport and Miriam locations.

On the appointment, she said: "I am honored to be serving as president and helping to advance the mission and vision of the college. I'm particularly focused on continuing to expand our efforts in diversity and inclusion, clinician well-being and global expansion of education, science and quality."

