Florida medical office building with ASC sells for $32M

Anchor Health Properties has acquired a 70,418-square-foot medical office building in Sarasota, Fla., for $31.8 million, according to a May 9 report from Commercial Property Executive.

Anchor bought the property in partnership with BGO through a recently launched joint venture. The outpatient facility just came online in 2020 and was 100% leased at the time of sale.

Property tenants include Manatee Physicians Alliance, Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota, Fresenius and Radiology Regional.

An ASC set to become a part of the building will feature two operating rooms for orthopedic, joint replacement, podiatry and spine surgery procedures.

Since the start of the year, Anchor has acquired medical office properties in Seattle, Charlotte, N.C., and Peoria, Ariz.