Physician sentenced to 2 years for $14M fraud, kickback scheme

A nephrologist in Lexington, Ky., was sentenced to two years in prison for a $14 million kickback and fraud scheme.

From March 2018 to April 2019, Amr Mohamed, MD, 55, accepted kickbacks from telemedicine company RediDoc to order medically unnecessary equipment, creams and testing for more than 7,000 Medicare beneficiaries, the Justice Department said May 8.

Dr. Mohamed, who was employed by Lexington-based UK HealthCare when he was indicted last year, received $261,054 in kickbacks from RediDoc during that period.

He must also pay more than $14 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty to the fraud scheme in February.