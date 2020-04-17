Illinois Department of Health continues plea for surgery centers to donate PPE

The Illinois Department of Health continues to encourage surgery centers, veterinarians and any facility with unused personal protective equipment to donate it to facilities on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, local news affiliate WAND 17 reports.

The health department has concerns over the state's stockpile of PPE. To that end, the state also recommended nonessential surgeries continue to be limited.

