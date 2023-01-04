9 new cardiology ASCs

Here are nine newly opened or proposed cardiology-focused ASCs reported by Becker's since Dec. 7:

The Central Utica Building project began constructing an ASC and medical office building in Utica, N.Y. The building will be occupied by CNY Cardiology and Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System and will house an ASC, radiology services, a lab service center and an employee pharmacy.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital plans to open a medical center in Cumberland, Ga. The building will house specialty practices that provide outpatient services, as well as cardiology, urology, oncology and imaging.

Treatment offered by Pittsburgh-based UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.

Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to elevate cardiovascular care in the Cincinnati region.

NYC Health + Hospitals and New York City-based South Brooklyn Health received $1 million in cardiology funding from the state of New York.

Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs.

The Houston-based Texas Heart Medical Group changed its name to the Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care and moved to a newly renovated location.

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates joined Cardiovascular Associates of America, a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma.