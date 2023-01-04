9 new cardiology ASCs

Here are nine newly opened or proposed cardiology-focused ASCs reported by Becker's since Dec. 7:
- The Central Utica Building project began constructing an ASC and medical office building in Utica, N.Y. The building will be occupied by CNY Cardiology and Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System and will house an ASC, radiology services, a lab service center and an employee pharmacy.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital plans to open a medical center in Cumberland, Ga. The building will house specialty practices that provide outpatient services, as well as cardiology, urology, oncology and imaging.
- Treatment offered by Pittsburgh-based UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
- Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to elevate cardiovascular care in the Cincinnati region.
- NYC Health + Hospitals and New York City-based South Brooklyn Health received $1 million in cardiology funding from the state of New York.
- Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs.
- The Houston-based Texas Heart Medical Group changed its name to the Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care and moved to a newly renovated location.
- Southwest Cardiovascular Associates joined Cardiovascular Associates of America, a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is constructing a medical office building as part of its new $27 million hospital investment. Expected to open at the end of 2023, the office building will house HNL Lab Medicine, Lehigh Valley Physician Group family practices, orthopedics, cardiology, diagnostic testing and more.