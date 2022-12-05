Lehigh Valley Health Network to break ground on 10k-square-foot medical office building

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is constructing a three-story, 10,182-square-foot medical office building as part of its new $27 million hospital investment, according to a Dec. 5 report from The Morning Call.

The new building is expected to open at the end of 2023, and it will create between 75 and 100 jobs, according to the report.

The office building will house HNL Lab Medicine, Lehigh Valley Physician Group family practices, orthopedics, cardiology, diagnostic testing and more.