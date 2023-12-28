9 cardiology updates in 3 weeks

Here are nine updates in the cardiology and ASC space that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 11:

1. Kearney, Neb.-based CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute added two interventional cardiologists to its staff.

2. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster underwent outpatient cardiac surgery on Dec. 15 to correct an irregular heartbeat.

3. Niranjan Mittal, MD, a New York City-based cardiologist, was charged with healthcare fraud and bribery.

4. Medtronic's PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation became the first PFA device to earn FDA approval.

5. Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America added Atlanta Heart Specialists to its network.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Cardiology was awarded chest pain center accreditation with primary percutaneous coronary intervention from the American College of Cardiology.

7. Chicago-based Endeavor Health Edward Hospital plans to open the first cardiac ASC in the Chicago region at its Naperville-based hospital campus in 2025.

8. Prime Healthcare Services, the parent company of Reno, Nev.-based Mary's Health Network, filed a lawsuit against Reno-based Renown Health alleging monopolistic practices for cardiology services.

9. Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD, will pay more than $3 million to settle allegations of submitting improper Medicare and Medicaid claims.