New York cardiologist charged with fraud, bribery

Niranjan Mittal, MD, a New York City-based cardiologist, has been charged with healthcare fraud and bribery.

The charges claim that Dr. Mittal was connected with a scheme to fabricate patient records, pay other physicians for patient referrals and bill for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the indictment, Dr. Mittal is accused of billing Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers more than $100 million for the cardiovascular procedures.

Dr. Mittal is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, one count of healthcare fraud, one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and one count of violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the release said.