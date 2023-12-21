CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute adds 2 interventional cardiologists

Kearney, Neb.-based CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute has added two interventional cardiologists to its staff, according to a Dec. 20 report by Central Nebraska Today.

Hermang Panchal, MD, and John Waters, MD, both specialize in treating heart and blood vessel diseases by using catheter-based procedures.

Dr. Panchal and Dr. Waters will join Daniel McGowan, MD, Pankaj Kulshrestha, MD, and Franz Murphy, MD, at the institute.

CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute has more than 70 specialists and subspecialists across more than 49 locations, according to its website.