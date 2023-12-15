South Carolina governor undergoes outpatient cardiac procedure

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster underwent outpatient cardiac surgery on Dec. 15 to correct an irregular heartbeat, according to a Dec. 15 report from CBS affiliate WLTX.

The elective procedure lasted just under two hours and was performed by the governor's cardiologist Amy Rawl Epps, MD, a practitioner at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, S.C.

The paroxysmal atrial fibrillation was first discovered when the governor underwent an outpatient orthopedic procedure in 2022.

The procedure was "relatively simple" and "successful and uncomplicated," according to the report.