5 recent cardiology updates for ASC leaders

A new outpatient cardiovascular tower and four more cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since July 15:

1. Cardiovascular Institute of the South founder and cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, performed the nation's first stent implant using Biotronik's Pulsar-18 T3 to treat an artery blockage in the legs.

2. Warren, N.J., cardiologist Raymond Catania, DO, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal opioid prescriptions.

3. Medical devicemaker Biotronik is paying $12.95 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to physicians in exchange for their use of the company's implantable cardiac devices.

4. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is building an outpatient cardiovascular tower at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

5. Alaska is the most expensive state to receive a cardiac catheterization procedure, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.