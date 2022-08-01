Cardiologist gets 30 months in prison for opioid charges

Marcus Robertson -  

Warren, N.J., cardiologist Raymond Catania, DO, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal opioid prescriptions, the Justice Department said July 27.

Dr. Catania, 60, prescribed thousands of oxycodone pills to one of his patients from January 2016 through March 2017, the department said. He also issued similar prescriptions to the patient's wife, even though she was not Dr. Catania's patient.

He prescribed more than 8,600 oxycodone 30 milligram pills, the department said. He was sentenced to three years of supervised release on top of the prison term, and a $25,000 fine.

