Devicemaker pays $13M to settle cardio kickback case

Medical devicemaker Biotronik is paying $12.95 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to physicians in exchange for their use of the company's implantable cardiac devices, the Justice Department said July 22.

Biotronik allegedly paid kickbacks to incentivize and reward use of its pacemakers, defibrillators and other devices, the department said. Physicians were allegedly paid for an excessive amount of training.

The company's compliance department allegedly raised concerns, the department said. Regardless, Biotronik allegedly paid for physicians' holiday parties, winery tours, international airfare and expensive meals with no legitimate business purpose.