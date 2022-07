Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is building an outpatient cardiovascular tower at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Triad Business Journal Journal reported July 22.

The five-story, 156,000-square-foot facility will include a cardiovascular procedures lab and increased imaging capabilities, the report said. The health system expects to break ground in December.

The project is expected to finish in late 2025, the report said.