Cardiac catheterization cost by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to receive a cardiac catheterization procedure, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the average cash prices of cardiac catheterization in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $118,092

Alaska: $159,800

Arizona: $133,643

Arkansas: $117,068

California: $146,664

Colorado: $129,091

Connecticut: $141,253

Delaware: $137,258

Florida: $129,673

Georgia: $121,544

Hawaii: $122,934

Idaho: $119,445

Illinois: $135,564

Indiana: $123,668

Iowa: $112,403

Kansas: $116,398

Kentucky: $119,104

Louisiana: $132,163

Maine: $119,395

Maryland: $140,571

Massachusetts: $144,856

Michigan: $133,428

Minnesota: $150,179

Mississippi: $120,115

Missouri: $118,699

Montana: $123,503

Nebraska: $120,697

Nevada: $127,511

New Hampshire: $127,903

New Jersey: $154,945

New Mexico: $117,738

New York: $145,792

North Carolina: $117,018

North Dakota: $130,027

Ohio: $121,670

Oklahoma: $130,204

Oregon: $132,808

Pennsylvania: $137,056

Rhode Island: $146,095

South Carolina: $124,692

South Dakota: $116,183

Tennessee: $117,182

Texas: $126,639

Utah: $131,974

Vermont: $129,559

Virginia: $126,032

Washington: $140,583

Washington, D.C.: $136,057

West Virginia: $126,120

Wisconsin: $133,124

Wyoming: $129,597