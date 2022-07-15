Cardiac catheterization cost by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to receive a cardiac catheterization procedure, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the average cash prices of cardiac catheterization in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $118,092
Alaska: $159,800
Arizona: $133,643
Arkansas: $117,068
California: $146,664
Colorado: $129,091
Connecticut: $141,253
Delaware: $137,258
Florida: $129,673
Georgia: $121,544
Hawaii: $122,934
Idaho: $119,445
Illinois: $135,564
Indiana: $123,668
Iowa: $112,403
Kansas: $116,398
Kentucky: $119,104
Louisiana: $132,163
Maine: $119,395
Maryland: $140,571
Massachusetts: $144,856
Michigan: $133,428
Minnesota: $150,179
Mississippi: $120,115
Missouri: $118,699
Montana: $123,503
Nebraska: $120,697
Nevada: $127,511
New Hampshire: $127,903
New Jersey: $154,945
New Mexico: $117,738
New York: $145,792
North Carolina: $117,018
North Dakota: $130,027
Ohio: $121,670
Oklahoma: $130,204
Oregon: $132,808
Pennsylvania: $137,056
Rhode Island: $146,095
South Carolina: $124,692
South Dakota: $116,183
Tennessee: $117,182
Texas: $126,639
Utah: $131,974
Vermont: $129,559
Virginia: $126,032
Washington: $140,583
Washington, D.C.: $136,057
West Virginia: $126,120
Wisconsin: $133,124
Wyoming: $129,597