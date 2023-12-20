36 cardiologist moves in 2023

Here are 36 cardiologists that have joined hospitals and health systems that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network added Sheryl Christy, DO.

2. Bethlehem, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute added seven new cardiologists to its practice in an effort to increase capacity.

3. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock added Muhammad Ali Zulqarnain, MD.

4. Arkansas Heart Hospital, based in Little Rock, added Hamza Rayes, MD.

5. The Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Heart and Vascular Center added Linda Gossett, MD.

6. Franciscan Physician Network also added Islam Badawy, DO.

7. Huntington, W. Va.-based Marshall Health Network added two cardiologists to its team, George Linsenmeyer III, MD, and Zachary Curtis, MD.

8. The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Williamsport, Pa., made three additions to its cardiology team.

9. Poplar Bluffs (Mo.) Regional Medical Center added Michael Lim, MD.

10. Interventional cardiologist Hadi Elias, MD, joined the Thibodaux (La.) Regional Health System.

11. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology added Malachy Sullivan, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

12. North Conway, N.H.-based Memorial Hospital, part of MaineHealth, added cardiologist Robert Bender, DO.

13. Jared Davis, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia.

14. Interventional cardiologist Joseph Elliott, MD, joined the Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health cardiology team.

15. Keith McLean, MD, joined Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison, Ind.

16. Orange Beach, Ala.-based Southern Rapid Care added Ken Francez, MD.

17. Essentia Health-Fargo (Minn.) added cardiologist Abdallah Mansour, MD.

18. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology added Thorarinn Arni Bjarnason, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

19. Phillip Erwin, MD, PhD, joined My Cardiologist at its Boca Raton, Fla., location.

20. Auburn (N.Y.) Heart Institute added Doria Scortichini, MD.

21. Naseer Nasser, MD, joined Franciscan Physician Network.

22. Jessica Williams, MD, and Ajoe John Kattoor, MD, joined Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health Group.

23. Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Heart and Vascular Center added Antony Chu, MD.