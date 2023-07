Naseer Nasser, MD, joined Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network, according to a July 12 report by nwi.life.

Dr. Nasser is an interventional cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist. He has clinical interests in complex arrhythmia management, structural heart intervention and limb salvage.

He will see patients in Michigan City, Ind., the report said.