Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology has added Thorarinn Arni Bjarnason, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

Dr. Bjarnason's clinical interests include coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to an Aug. 7 news release from the practice.

Physicians at Northern Light Cardiology perform more than 75,000 cardiac procedures and tests each year, according to its website.