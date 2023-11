The Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Heart and Vascular Center has added Linda Gossett, MD, to its team of cardiologists, according to a Nov. 8 report by Park Rapids Enterprise.

Dr. Gossett is a general cardiologist, offering echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, vascular ultrasound and cardiac CT and angiography.

Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center opened in 2013 and is the only heart and vascular center in the region, according to its website.