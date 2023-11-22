Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute adds 7 cardiologists

Claire Wallace -  

Bethlehem, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute has added seven new cardiologists to its practice in an effort to increase capacity. 

The seven new cardiologists joining Lehigh Valley, according to a Nov. 21 press release: 

Amornpol Anuwatworn, MD, joins the non-invasive cardiology team, specializing in cardiovascular imaging. 

Courtney Bennett, DO, joins the non-invasive cardiology team as director of inpatient cardiac services specializing in cardiovascular disease and critical care. 

Arune Gulati, MD, joins the non-invasive cardiology team, recently completing a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine. 

Mohamed Salem, MD, joins the interventional cardiology team working in the catheterization lab. 

Shivam Saxena, MD, joins the electrophysiology team, recently completing a clinical cardiac fellowship. 

Paul Secheresiu, DO, is returning to LVHN following an interventional cardiology fellowship. 

Alison Wand, MD, joins the non-invasive cardiology team following a recent fellowship. 

