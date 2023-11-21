U of Arkansas for Medical Sciences adds interventional cardiologist

Cameron Cortigiano -  

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has added Muhammad Ali Zulqarnain, MD, to its cardiology staff.

Dr. Zulqarnain is an interventional cardiologist and structural heart specialist, according to a Nov. 21 news release from UAMS. 

In addition to seeing patients at the UAMS cardiology clinic, Dr. Zulquarnain will also serve as an assistant professor in the university's division of cardiology. 

UAMS is the only adult level 1 trauma center in Arkansas and has more than 1,200 physicians, the release said.

