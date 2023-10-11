Missouri medical center adds interventional cardiologist

Poplar Bluffs (Mo.) Regional Medical Center has added Michael Lim, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Lim is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in the treatment of disorders including coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, structural heart disease, acute myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock, according to an Oct. 10 news release from the center.

Dr. Lim most recently served as co-director of the Saint Louis University Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care.

Poplar Bluffs Regional Medical Center has locations in Oak Grove and Westwood, Mo., according to its website.