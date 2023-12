Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network added Sheryl Christy, DO, to its team of cardiologists.

Dr. Christy has clinical interests in congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and preventive cardiology, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the health network.

Dr. Christy is seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology in Crown Point, Ind.

Franciscan Physician Network serves patients throughout Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, according to its website.