Northwest Health adds 2 Indiana cardiologists

Jessica Williams, MD, and Ajoe John Kattoor, MD, have joined Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health Group.

Dr. Williams specializes in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, according to a July 11 news release from the health system. She will see patients at Northwest Health-Michigan City in Michigan City (Ind.).

Dr. Kattoor specializes in interventional cardiology, adult echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and cardiac computed tomography. He will see patients in the medical building next to Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) hospital.

Northwest Medical Group has more than 55 locations and more than 120 providers.