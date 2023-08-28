Trinity Health adds Dr. Joseph Elliott to its heart team

Interventional cardiologist Joseph Elliott, MD, has joined the Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health cardiology team.

Dr. Elliott specializes in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, valvular heart disease and heart failure, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Trinity.

Dr. Elliot is also a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Echocardiography.

Trinity Health serves the Central North Dakota and Eastern Montana areas with more than 40 specialties, according to its website.