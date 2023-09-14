Thibodaux Regional Health System adds Dr. Hadi Elias to heart clinic

Interventional cardiologist Hadi Elias, MD, has joined the Thibodaux Regional Health System.

Dr. Elias is also a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology, according to a Sept. 5 news release from the health system.

Dr. Elias will provide care at Thibodaux (La.) Regional Cardiology Clinic.

Thibodaux Regional Health System provides services including cardiovascular care and heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, women's services, obstetrics, and inpatient and outpatient physical rehabilitation services, according to its website.