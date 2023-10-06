10 cardiology updates

Here are ten cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 6:

1. Full-time cardiologists in the South earn the most compared to other regions, according to MedAxiom's "2023 Cardiovascular Provider Compensation and Production Survey Report."

2. The income gap between health system-integrated cardiologists and private practice cardiologists widened in 2022, with integrated physicians earning $57,000 more than their private counterparts, according to the MedAxiom report.

3. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health paused its cardiac surgical program, effective immediately, following an internal review and an assessment by healthcare operations consultancy firm HealthLinx.

4. Klaus Peter Rentrop, MD, a cardiologist at New York City-based Gramercy Cardiac Diagnostic Services, will pay $6.5 million to settle allegations he paid millions of dollars in kickbacks to physicians and their practices for patient referrals.

5. The American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Heart Rhythm Society, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions have come together to create a new board for cardiovascular medicine.

6. The median pay for invasive and interventional cardiology physicians rose 9 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 "Physician Compensation and Productivity Report."

7. Interventional cardiologist Hadi Elias, MD, joined the Thibodaux Regional Health System.

8. Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America added Daytona (Fla.) Heart Group to its physician alliance.

9. Webster, Texas-based CLS Health acquired Southeast Houston Cardiology, further expanding into the Houston metropolitan area.

10. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology added Malachy Sullivan, MD, to its team of cardiologists.