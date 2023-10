Full-time cardiologists in the South earn the most compared to other regions, according to MedAxiom's "2023 Cardiovascular Provider Compensation and Production Survey Report."

The report, released Oct. 3, includes 2022 data collected from 198 cardiovascular programs representing 5,806 total cardiovascular providers.

Here is the median total compensation of full-time cardiologists in 2022 across four regions:

South: $698,881

West: $645,388

Midwest: $635,773

Northeast: $548,192