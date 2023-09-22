Cardiology organizations seeking to create new medical board

The American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Heart Rhythm Society, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions have come together to create a new board for cardiovascular medicine.

The new board would be independent of the American Board of Internal Medicine, which currently handles the cardiology certification process, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

The organizations will submit an application to the American Board of Medical Specialties for the creation of the new board.

The board plans to implement a pathway to continuous certification and competency as opposed to the current maintenance of certification approach.

The application process is several months long, and if approved, would take several more months before the new board's programs would be in place, the release said.