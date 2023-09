The median pay for invasive and interventional cardiology physicians rose 9 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 "Physician Compensation and Productivity Report."

The median pay for the 1,785 cardiologists surveyed for the report was $677,691.

The report includes data from more than 306,000 physicians and practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.