What's new with HCA Healthcare?

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is one of the largest operators of surgery centers through its ASC business Surgery Ventures.

Here are 12 major moves from HCA to know in 2024:

1. Kathryn Torres, HCA's senior vice president of payer contracting and alignment, sold 1,863 shares of the company's stock on May 2 and May 3.

2. In May, HCA was sued because its N.C.-based Mission Health allegedly illegally kept pay from at least 1,000 employees

3. HCA posted $1.8 billion in income and $17 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The company ended the first quarter with 121 ASCs, down from 126 in the same quarter last year.

4. In April, HCA and healthcare real estate development company NexCore Group partnered to build an ASC in Orem, Utah.

5. In April, HCA sold Los Angeles-based West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, which includes a freestanding ASC, to UCLA Health.

6. In April, HCA inked a deal with Talkiatry that allows physician practices and urgent care centers to refer patients to psychiatric care through their EHR system.

7. In March, more than half a dozen surgeries at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville were reportedly canceled and rescheduled due to issues related to surgical instruments not being properly reprocessed.

8. In March, CMS sent a letter to HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to notify leadership that the hospital was found in violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

9. In February and March, three HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals opened a freestanding emergency department as the health system continues to expand its freestanding ED footprint.

10. In February, Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, announced the opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

11. In February, HCA's 252-bed Regional Medical Center announced it will close its trauma center and ST-elevation myocardial infarction program Aug. 12

12. In January, Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023. The company now manages the day-to-day operations of each ASC.