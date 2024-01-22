HCA's Surgery Ventures acquires majority interest in 2 Texas ASCs

Surgery Ventures, HCA Healthcare's ASC business, has acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs.

Both ASCs are now affiliated with Medical City Healthcare, which is part of HCA Healthcare, according to a Jan. 22 news release from Surgery Ventures shared with Becker's.

The two ASCs are Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.

Surgery Ventures is now the manager of the day-to-day operations of each ASC.

Surgery Ventures operates and jointly owns more than 150 surgery centers in 16 states.