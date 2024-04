UCLA Health acquired West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, which includes a freestanding ASC, from HCA Healthcare.

The facilities, renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center, is located approximately 21 miles northwest of UCLA's main campus in Los Angeles, according to a March 29 news release from the health system.

UCLA Health is focused on continuity for patients and is retaining the majority of the staff previously employed by HCA.

The transaction was finalized March 28, the release said.