Healthcare is increasingly consolidating: 10 new partnerships to know

Here are 10 new partnerships between healthcare organizations, physician groups and more to know, as reported by Becker's in May.

1. Richmond, Va.-based James River Cardiology partnered with private equity firm RC Capital to form Aligned Cardiovascular Partners.

2. Ascend Vision Partners partnered with Central Florida Eye Care in Winterhaven to provide management services for the practice.

3. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners plan to partner on multiple ASC projects in the coming years to expand outpatient surgical care options.

4. Management services organization US Heart and Vascular partnered with Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates, a Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice.

5. Hillsboro, Ohio-based Highland District Hospital expanded its gastroenterology services through the addition of three Gastro Health physicians.

6. Gastroenterology management organization GI Alliance partnered with St. Louis-based Specialists in Gastroenterology. SIG will join the nearly 800 practices already partnered with GI Alliance.

7. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, owner of 33 ASCs, 23 hospitals and several multispecialty clinics on the West Coast, plans to enter a strategic partnership with Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Sansum Clinic. The clinics plan to expand access to primary and specialty care in Santa Barbara and bring more clinicians to the region.

8. Management services organization One GI partnered with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, Va., furthering its reach in the state. One GI aims to help Gastroenterology Associates to recruit high-quality providers, enhance service lines and accelerate expansion.

9. Iterative Health, a gastroenterology medtech company, teamed up with West Long Branch, N.J. -based Allied Digestive Health to help with patient recruitment for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials. Iterative Health is bringing its Clinical Trial Optimization technology to Allied Digestive Health research centers.

10. US Heart and Vascular partnered with healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders to expand USHV's capabilities.