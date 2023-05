Hillsboro, Ohio-based Highland District Hospital has expanded its gastroenterology services through the addition of three Gastro Health physicians: Daniel Debo, DO; Andrew Chun, MD; and Robert Kindel, MD, according to a May 15 report from the hospital published in The Highland County Press.

Cincinnati-based Gastro Health leads several GI departments in the region. New physicians will join Highland gastroenterologist Vinayak Kulkarni, MD, who has been at the practice for 30 years.