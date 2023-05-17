US Heart and Vascular adds Houston practice

US Heart and Vascular has partnered with Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates, a Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice.

Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates has served patients across its three Houston sites and offices in Cypress, Katy, Sealy and Fulshear, Texas, since 1975, according to a May 17 news release. The practice focuses on preventive care, diagnostic testing, curative procedures and electrophysiology services.

USHV, which was founded in Nashville in 2021, is a physician-focused cardiovascular support services organization with partnerships in Arizona and Texas. The organization marked its first expansion into Kansas April 17 through a partnership with Wichita-based Heartland Cardiology.